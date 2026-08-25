Kolkata markets raided as Enforcement Branch cracks down on rising essential prices

THE ENFORCEMENT BRANCH (EB) officials of the Kolkata Police raided several markets across Kolkata on Tuesday morning following Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's instructions to monitor the situation amid reports of rising prices of essential commodities, including sugar, edible oil and vegetables.
Around 10 EB teams conducted inspections at Shyambazar, Maniktala Market, Kole Market, Garia Bazaar and Jadu Babur Bazar as part of the surveillance operation.
The officials visited various shops to check the availability and prices of essential commodities and determine whether traders were hoarding goods or charging consumers exorbitant prices.
Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna on Monday, Adhikari assured that steps were being taken to bring the price of sugar, which has crossed Rs 65 per kg, under control. He also warned of action against those involved in the illegal hoarding of rice and sugar.
"We have found where the leakage is. We will fix it. There is a strong government here. There will be no scope for injustice here," the Chief Minister said.
The price of sugar has reportedly increased by around Rs 20 per kg over the past 20 days. While some traders have attributed the rise to the ethanol situation, the Centre has maintained that ethanol has no role in the increase.
Prices of rice, edible oil, garlic and onions have also risen in recent weeks.
Following the Chief Minister's warning, Kolkata Police formed 10 EB teams on Monday night to inspect markets across the city. The teams began their operations on Tuesday morning, covering markets from Sealdah's Kole Market to Jadu Babur Bazar in Bhowanipur.
Traders and sellers said vegetable prices had risen because of prolonged rain in July and August, which disrupted supplies. They said steps were being taken to prevent the hoarding of vegetables and other essential commodities with the intention of selling them later at higher prices.
According to traders, vegetable prices are likely to ease once the monsoon season ends and supplies return to normal.
[AR]
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