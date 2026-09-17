West Bengal IPS Officer Bushra Bano Transferred After Inspirational Video Sparked Complaints from Hindu Group for Using ‘Inshallah’ and ‘Assalamu Alaikum’

A VIDEO that was made as an inspiration for aspirants has turned into a controversy after IPS officer Bushra Bano used some Islamic greetings and phrases in the video. She was explaining her journey of becoming a female IPS officer and sharing tips that civil service aspirants can follow. In the video, She used the words Assalam Alaikum (peace be upon you) to greet people, Inshallah (God willing) in the middle, and ended the video by saying Jazakallah (May God reward you with goodness).

While Bushra used these greetings as a Muslim woman, many Hindu right-wing groups objected to them. Later, the incident became a bigger issue when a complaint was filed by the Hindu Legal Fund, which identifies itself as a unit of the Hindu Network Foundation. They submitted their complaint to the Home Secretary of the BJP-led West Bengal government, Sanghamitra Ghosh. The group questioned why Bano was using Islamic phrases in public communication while she was in uniform.

Later, on September 14, 2026, Bano was transferred from her post as the Additional Superintendent of Police in Kharagpur to the Deputy Commandant of the 4th Battalion of the State Armed Police by the Bengal government. This was done after just two and a half months in the position, with the reason for the transfer given as “public interest.” While it was not officially stated that the video led to the IPS officer’s transfer, the timing made people question whether the two events were connected.