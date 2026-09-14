AI Firms Can and Must Face Liability for ‘Dangerous, Unvetted Products,’ Says Lina Khan

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Julia Conley

AS HOUSE SPEAKER Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump dismissed the idea—backed by the vast majority of Americans—that lawmakers should impose strict regulations on the artificial intelligence industry as insiders call for a slowdown of development, former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan on Sunday issued a reminder that the federal government already has tools to rein in AI that poses a danger to the public, and demanded that officials use them.

“Law enforcers already have authority to charge companies and their CEOs for creating and releasing dangerous, unvetted, or defective products,” Khan said on social media. “We shouldn’t let discussions about new legal regimes distract from the fact that there’s no AI exemption from laws already on the books.”

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Her call echoed that of Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), who said Saturday, “If you’re creating an AI that is doing illegal things, you either should face liability or criminal sanctions.”

Khan, who was recently appointed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to chair the city’s Economic Development Corporation, posted the FTC’s Staff Report on AI Partnerships and Investments, which the agency released shortly after Trump took office for his second term last year.

“As companies rapidly deploy generative AI technologies, enforcers and policymakers must stay vigilant to guard against business strategies that undermine open markets, opportunity, and innovation,” said Khan at the time.

On Sunday, Khan noted that the US already has “an extensive set of laws that govern dangerous and defective products,” such as consumer protection laws, which releasing unvetted AI models or agents may violate.