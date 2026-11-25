A TWO-AND-A-HALF-MONTH OLD GIRL in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district has been allegedly denied a birth certificate after her father’s name was deleted from the electoral rolls during the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The incident has raised concerns over the negative impacts of electoral roll exclusions on access to essential government services, and other basic opportunities granted to every citizen. On September 9, Amina Khatun, delivered a baby girl at the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital.

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The problems began when Abdul Habib, Amina’s husband, approached the hospital and asked the concerned panchayat office to issue a birth certificate for their daughter. However, the panchayat office asked them to seek residential verification from the Panchayat head or MLA.

What happened when the father approached the MLA

When Habib approached Ajoy Roy, the MLA representing Dinhata constituency, for the required verification, his request was allegedly refused, reported The Hindu.

According to the report, Habib was informed by an official at the MLA’s office that the certificate could not be issued because his name had been deleted from the electoral roll during the SIR process. Habib also informed that an official from the MLA’s office described him as a Bangladeshi national and told him to first register himself under the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and then get on with the other documents such as the birth certificate.

“I have been living in India since my birth. My house in Khatamari was built by my grandfather. I have shown all the documents, but they still refused,” said Habib to The Hindu.

Alongside the MLA, Habib was also reportedly turned down by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Sahebganj on similar grounds.

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The case of Habib is not isolated to his name and the inability to secure a birth certificate for his newly-born daughter. The names of three of Habib’s sisters were also removed from the electoral rolls during the revision exercise on the grounds of “logical discrepancy.”

However, his parents, his wife and his elder sister have been able to retain their names on the electoral roll.



Concerns over one’s right to belong

The case, though relatively unknown in the public sphere, has drawn attention of various civil society groups, social organizations, such as the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

The APCR has criticized the alleged administrative obstruction in issuing a birth certificate for the newborn. In an official statement, the APCR said that birth registration was a statutory obligation and that every child was entitled to immediate registration and legal identity under Article 7 of the United National Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

In The Hindu’s report, it details on the official statement of APCR, where they state that, “The child’s right to legal identity must not be linked to the electoral status of her parents. An administrative dispute concerning SIR cannot become a barrier to a newborn child's fundamental rights.”

The incident comes amid the wider concerns around name deletions in West Bengal as a consequence of the SIR process — which has reportedly taken the names of around 91 lakh people out of the electoral roll.



[Rh/AR/RS]