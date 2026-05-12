No Benefits for Women Delted During SIR Under Annapurna Bhandar: Bengal BJP

The BJP government in West Bengal, which formerly took oath on 9 May 2026, has announced that women deleted from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) will not receive benefits under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme until their status is cleared through verification.

The announcement was made on 11 May 2026 by Women and Child Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul. The Annapurna Bhandar scheme is set to replace the TMC government’s Lakshmir Bhandar, under which women beneficiaries received monthly assistance of ₹1,500. The new scheme increases this stipend to ₹3,000 per month.

“We are starting to implement the promises we made in our manifesto from June 1,” Paul said. “Women beneficiaries as per the previous government list will be getting ₹3,000 financial allowance under the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, and names of new beneficiaries will be added to the list.”

“Those women whose names are on the list will receive it,” she clarified. “Before that, there will be an analysis once. Those names that have been removed from the SIR list and used to receive Lakshmi Bhandar benefits, many of them will not get it now.”

Officials said the state currently has around 2.2 crore women listed as beneficiaries under the earlier Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. The government plans to match this database against the names removed during the SIR exercise as well as those whose appeals are pending.

Around 63 lakh names were deleted during the SIR process, while about 27 lakh excluded voters have appeals pending before tribunals.

Paul added that women whose appeals against exclusion from the voter rolls are pending before appellate tribunals would also be “kept aside” for the time being. If any deleted voter is restored to the electoral rolls later, she specified, they would again become eligible for the welfare scheme.