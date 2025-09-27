Iran Recalls Ambassadors As 'Snapback' Sanctions Loom

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) . Read the original article.



Iran has recalled its ambassadors to Britain, France, and Germany as the clocked ticks down toward the imposition of UN "snapback" sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.

Barring an extraordinary 11th-hour deal, the UN is set to reintroduce punitive measures against Iran at midnight GMT on September 27.

Iran's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the ambassadors home for consultations following what it called the "irresponsible move" by the three European permanent UN Security Council members.

The three countries, known collectively as the E3, had triggered a 30-day countdown to the reimposition of sanctions by accusing Iran of violating a 2015 deal aimed to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.

A last-minute bid by permanent members Russia and China to delay the snapback sanctions by six months failed in the Security Council on September 26.

What Will Iran Sanctions Include?

The punitive measures include a conventional arms embargo, restrictions on activities related to ballistic missiles, a ban on reprocessing and enrichment of uranium, a global asset freeze, and travel bans on Iranian individuals and entities.

"This council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution," Barbara Woodward, Britain's ambassador to the UN, said on September 26.

"UN sanctions, targeting Iranian proliferation, will be reimposed this weekend."

Tehran immediately blasted the UN action.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told the Security Council that the "pursuit of the so-called 'snapback' is...legally void, politically reckless, and procedurally flawed."

He said Tehran will "never bow" to pressure on its nuclear program, which it says is strictly for civilian purposes, and insisted the country is not seeking nuclear weapons.

Despite his defiant remarks, Araqchi left the door open to further talks during the final 24 hours before sanctions are to take effect.

"Diplomacy never dies," he said.

Punitive measures on Iran were lifted as part of the 2015 deal with world powers. European signatories of the accord accuse Tehran of violating the agreement.

As part of the process, the Security Council had to vote within 30 days on a resolution to continue Iran's sanctions relief, requiring at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, Britain, or France to pass.

It voted on such a resolution on September 19, but it failed to pass.