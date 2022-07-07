Homeland Security Agents Indicted in Alleged Chinese Effort to Spy in the US

A federal grand jury has indicted a current U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent and a former agent in connection with an alleged Chinese government-sponsored scheme to stalk, harass and spy on U.S.-based Chinese critics of Beijing, the Justice Department said Thursday. Craig Miller, a 15-year DHS employee, and Derrick Taylor, a retired DHS agent working as a private investigator, are accused of accessing and providing information about the Chinese activists from a restricted government database to two other individuals who then used the records to target the victims, according to the indictment, returned Wednesday. Miller and Taylor were arrested in June. Each faces one count of obstruction of justice. Taylor faces an additional charge of making a false statement to the FBI in connection with the investigation.

Three others indicted in the case – Fan “Frank” Liu, Matthew Ziburis and Qiang “Jason” Sun – allegedly carried out “the transnational repression scheme to target U.S. residents whose political views and actions are disfavored” by the Chinese government, such as advocacy for democracy in China, the Justice Department said. The three men face multiple criminal charges, including conspiring to commit interstate harassment and criminal use of a means of identification. In addition, Liu and Ziburis are charged with acting as agents of the Chinese government, while Liu and Sun are charged with conspiring to bribe a federal official. Liu and Ziburis were arrested in March. Sun remains at large.