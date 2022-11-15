2022 G20 Bali summit: Onus of creating new world order on us, PM Modi tells world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to ensure collective peace, harmony, and security in the world.

Addressing the G20 summit in Bali, which got underway earlier in the day, Modi said, "The responsibility of creating a new world order for post-Covid lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony, and security."

Referring to the next G20 meet which is scheduled to be held in India, the Prime Minister further said, "I am confident that when G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we'll agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world."

Referring to the Ukraine conflict, Modi emphasized that the world has to find a way to ensure a ceasefire and return to diplomacy.

Citing the example of the Second World War and the havoc created by it, the Prime Minister said that world leaders then had made serious efforts to ensure peace "and now it is our turn".

Global supply chains are in ruins, the Prime Minister noted due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, which has led to a crisis of essential goods globally.