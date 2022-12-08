German Conspiracy: Far-right extremists wanted to assassinate Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German far-right coup plotters wanted to storm the country's capitol building and execute Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was on an 18-person hit list found by police, sources close to persecutors have claimed, media reports said.

Police arrested 25 people in dawn raids on Wednesday that investigators say were involved in planning a violent overthrow of the state to install a former member of a German royal family; 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss-as national leader, Daily Mail reported.

On Thursday, more details about the group's plot emerged, with prosecutors alleging the Reichsburger terrorists planned to sabotage the electricity network to facilitate the coup, storm the government building and execute or deport 18 lawmakers, it said.