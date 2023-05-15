Zelensky in UK, to meet PM Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Monday and is scheduled to hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak later in the day.



Zelensky's trip to the UK will be the fourth stop on a European tour that included meetings in Paris, Berlin and Rome, the BBC reported.



Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian leader said: "Today - London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today.



"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."



In a statement, Downing Street said that Sunak would reiterate the importance of providing a full package of support to Ukraine during the talks at Chequers, the Prime Minister's official country residence.



It added that the UK would confirm "hundreds" of air defence missiles and drones to help Ukraine's defence later Monday, reports the BBC.



It is expected that the meeting between the two leaders will not last more than a couple of hours.