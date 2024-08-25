Bangladesh floods claim 15 lives, affect more than 4.4 million

Bangladesh floods:- Continuing floods in Bangladesh have killed 15 people, and more than 4.4 million people have been affected across 11 districts, according to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Kamrul Hasan, secretary of the ministry, told a press conference Friday at the secretariat that the situation has deteriorated — notably in the eastern district of Feni — with other eastern districts also experiencing widespread flooding, including Chattogram, Cumilla, Noakhali, Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Khagrachari and Cox's Bazar.

The floods have submerged 77 upazilas, or boroughs, impacting 584 unions and municipalities. More than 887,000 families are suffering from the devastation, the secretary said.

The official confirmed that 13 people have lost their lives, including a pregnant woman who was swept away by fast running waters. The casualties include four from Cumilla, one from Feni, two from Chattogram, one from Noakhali, one from Brahmanbaria, one from Lakshmipur and three from Cox's Bazar.

The ministry official reports that 3,160 shelters have been set up by the government in response to the crisis, and 188,739 individuals have sought refuge in them. In addition, 637 medical teams have been dispatched to the flood-affected areas to offer crucial health care services.

To support those in need, the ministry has distributed 35.2 million BDT, roughly $300,000 in cash, 20,150 metric tons of rice, and 15,000 food packets. The official said adequate relief supplies are available across all districts to manage the ongoing disaster.

The floods have devastated eastern Bangladesh at the same time the country is going through political turmoil after a lengthy and violent student protest that resulted in the country's former prime minister resigning and going into exile.

The Global Climate Risk Index has listed Bangladesh among the countries most vulnerable to disasters and climate change.

Meanwhile, across the border in India, Tripura state also has been hit hard by floods that have reportedly taken 23 lives since Monday.

Rescue operations are underway while locals say conditions are making it hard for rescue workers to reach those in need. VOA/SP