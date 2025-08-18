World

Washington DC Residents Protest Trump’s National Guard Deployment

Washington DC residents protested President Donald Trump’s National Guard deployment and efforts to control the Metropolitan Police, voicing opposition at the White House and beyond.
Trump’s National Guard Deployment in DC came despite statistics showing crime had already significantly dropped.Photo by Dominic Gwinn / Middle East Images via AFP

By Brad Reed

Residents of Washington, DC over the weekend demonstrated against US President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard in their city.

As reported by NBC Washington, demonstrators gathered on Saturday at DuPont Circle and then marched to the White House to direct their anger at Trump for sending the National Guard to Washington DC, and for his efforts to take over the Metropolitan Police Department.

In an interview with NBC Washington, one protester said that it was important for the administration to see that residents weren't intimidated by the presence of military personnel roaming their streets.

"I know a lot of people are scared," the protester said. "We've got the FBI patrolling the streets. We've got National Guard set up as a show of force. What's scarier is if we allow this."

Saturday protests against the presence of the National Guard are expected to be a weekly occurrence, organizers told NBC Washington.

Hours after the march to the White House, other demonstrators began to gather at Union Station to protest the presence of the National Guard units there. Audio obtained by freelance journalist Andrew Leyden reveals that the National Guard decided to move their forces out of the area in reaction to what dispatchers called "growing demonstrations."

Even residents who didn't take part in formal demonstrations over the weekend managed to express their displeasure with the National Guard patrolling the city. According to The Washington Post, locals who spent a night on the town in the U Street neighborhood on Friday night made their unhappiness with law enforcement in the city very well known.

"At the sight of local and federal law enforcement throughout the night, people pooled on the sidewalk—watching, filming, booing," wrote the Post. "Such interactions played out again and again as the night drew on. Onlookers heckled the police as they did their job and applauded as officers left."

Trump last week ordered the National Guard into Washington, DC and tried to take control the Metropolitan Police, purportedly in order to reduce crime in the city. Statistics released earlier this year, however, showed a significant drop in crime in the nation's capital.

(Common Dreams/NS)


