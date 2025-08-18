Washington DC Residents Protest Trump’s National Guard Deployment

Residents of Washington, DC over the weekend demonstrated against US President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard in their city.

As reported by NBC Washington, demonstrators gathered on Saturday at DuPont Circle and then marched to the White House to direct their anger at Trump for sending the National Guard to Washington DC, and for his efforts to take over the Metropolitan Police Department.

In an interview with NBC Washington, one protester said that it was important for the administration to see that residents weren't intimidated by the presence of military personnel roaming their streets.

"I know a lot of people are scared," the protester said. "We've got the FBI patrolling the streets. We've got National Guard set up as a show of force. What's scarier is if we allow this."

Saturday protests against the presence of the National Guard are expected to be a weekly occurrence, organizers told NBC Washington.