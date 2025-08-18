Zelenskyy Seeks Security Guarantees As Trump Fires Back Ahead Of White House Meeting

WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, bolstered by the presence of key European allies, is set to meet President Donald Trump in a session that could help decide his embattled nation's future, even as Trump appeared to shift the burden to Zelenskyy to end the war with Russia.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight," Trump wrote on Truth Social in a series of posts late on August 17, hours ahead of the scheduled White House meeting.

Trump, who has attempted to mediate an end to the conflict, also restated his belief that Ukraine would have to cede sovereign territory to Russia in any peace deal -- a notion regularly rejected by Kyiv and its European allies.

"Remember how it started. No getting back Obama-given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE," he added, referring to predecessor President Barack Obama and the fact that Russia seized and illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Zelenskyy, who arrived in the United States at about 10:30 p.m., issued a statement saying he was grateful to Trump for the invitation and that "we all equally want to end this war swiftly and securely."

Zelenskyy referred to Ukraine's "forced" loss of Crimea but did not address Trump's remarks directly. "I hope that our joint strength with America, with our European friends, will force Russia to real peace."

Earlier, Zelenskyy said one of the key items on his agenda is to secure solid security guarantees from the US leader against further Russian aggression, something US officials indicated was a real possibility after months of downplaying the potential.

Steve Witkoff, an envoy widely regarded as one of the key US negotiators with Moscow, suggested that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to provide “robust security guarantees” for Ukraine.

“We were able to win the following concession [from Putin]: That the United States could offer Article 5-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO," Witkoff told CNN's “State of the Union” program.

“It was the first time we had ever heard the Russians agree to that,” added Witkoff, calling it “game-changing.”

Zelenskyy -- who has long expressed desires to join NATO or to receive meaningful security guarantees from Washington and Europe's so-called "Coalition of the Willing" -- said he will seek more details on the issue at the meeting, scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. in Washington.

“There are no details how it will work, and what America’s role will be, Europe’s role will be, and what the EU can do — and this is our main task: We need security to work in practice like Article 5 of NATO,” he said, referring to the alliance's clause that states an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.