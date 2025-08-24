Before Independence Day, War-Weary Ukrainians Vow To 'Celebrate When We Win'

Lyudmila's neighbor, Tetyana, put all her resources into rebuilding her home after it was badly damaged in the fighting. She says that Ukrainian tanks rolled into her garden as they traded fire with Russian forces in 2022.

After the fighting died down, she recalls, "I sat on the swing and said: God, what shall I do? And my girls came up to me -- I have four daughters and a son -- and they said: 'Mom, don’t lose heart. We’ll restore everything. The Ukrainians will never give in to anyone.'"

Tetyana says she'll wear her vyshyvanka, a traditional embroidered shirt that's a symbol of Ukraine’s cultural identity, when she and her family mark Independence Day. The holiday commemorates the establishment of an independent Ukraine as the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

See Also:

Explaining what the holiday means to her, Tetyana said, "Victory. I want victory so that we can say on Independence Day: 'We have won. Ukraine has won. Our boys have come home alive and well.'"

Lyudmila sees Ukraine's continued independence as a safeguard for the values she holds dear. "This is our country, and people here have the right to speak out. Ukraine is independent, that’s why we can express ourselves," she said.

For others, though, a wartime holiday it is not a moment to celebrate. Asked about the meaning of Independence Day, Vasyl responded, "So many have died! And so many more will die."

"That's a high price to pay," he added.

Like his neighbors, Vasyl hopes that the long war will end and the village will be able to return to its former way of life. "I want it all to end as soon as possible," he said. "What more can you wish for? Only peace."

(RFE/RL/NS)

Also Read: