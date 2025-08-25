Dems Accuse Trump of 'Another Bullsh*t Manufactured Crisis' to Justify Chicago Invasion

Leading Democrats this weekend accused US President Donald Trump of ginning up a fake "crisis" in order to justify his proposed military intervention in cities including Chicago, as National Guard troops continued their occupation of Washington, DC against a backdrop of popular protests.

Trump said Friday that Chicago—which is experiencing a double-digit dip in violent crime and a historic drop in homicides—is "probably next" in line for federal intervention after Washington, DC. Around 2,000 National Guard troops are deployed in the nation's capital and the administration has taken over the Metropolitan Police Department amid threats by the president to oust Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser for pointing out that violent crime has decreased dramatically in the city.

Together, we can defend the truth when it’s under siege.

The president also threatened to deploy federal forces under the pretext of combating crime in cities including Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York, Oakland, and San Francisco. Violent crime is trending downward in all of those cities—with some registering historically low levels.

Responding to Trump's threats, Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement Saturday that "there is no emergency that warrants the president of the United States federalizing the Illinois National Guard, deploying the National Guard from other states, or sending active duty military within our own borders."