German firm may drop Chinese turbine deal for North Sea wind farm

New Delhi, Aug 27 Hamburg-based asset manager Luxcara is likely to cancel a deal with Chinese company Ming Yang Smart Energy for its Waterkant offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The company reportedly said the decision is mainly for operational reasons, but admitted that improved security and supply chain independence are also “positive side effects.”

Last year, Luxcara had announced that Ming Yang would supply turbines for the 300-megawatt project.

Now, it has reserved capacity for 19 turbines from Siemens Gamesa, a subsidiary of Siemens Energy.

Luxcara explained that this switch would ensure smoother operations, as the same turbines are already being used in its neighbouring 1.5-gigawatt Waterekke project, the largest offshore wind project it has ever undertaken in Germany, according to the reports.

The original deal with Ming Yang came under scrutiny after the European Commission began reviewing Chinese wind turbine makers over possible market distortions in several EU countries.