Hashtags hurt, hashtags heal too

On the night of September 1, 2025, Indonesian police forcibly detained Delpedro Marhaen, Executive Director of the Lokatatu Foundation, a prominent human rights organization. Officers from Polda Metro Jaya arrived unannounced at the foundation’s Jakarta office, citing vague charges of incitement and threatening Marhaen with up to five years in prison. No warrant was shown. No explanation was given.

The arrest followed Marhaen’s public criticism of police violence and his legal support for student demonstrators detained during protests on August 28 demanding what people called 17+8. One of them is to halt the benefits for the parliament members. Police allege that Delpedro used social media to encourage students—including those underage—to participate in what they described as “anarchic actions.” According to Lokataru’s official statement, the arrest was not only unlawful—it was an attempt to silence dissent.

In late August 2025, Indonesia’s digital public sphere was abruptly disrupted. TikTok, one of the country’s most widely used platforms, suspended its live streaming feature amid escalating protests following the death of a motorcycle taxi driver during a demonstration. While TikTok claimed the move was voluntary, government officials publicly blamed social media platforms for spreading “provocative content” and “endangering the public.”

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs denied ordering the ban, yet acknowledged reviewing TikTok’s policies and flagged “hate speech and incitement” as contributing factors to unrest. Civil society groups, including Amnesty International Indonesia, called the move censorship, warning that unilateral moderation undermines democratic expression.

This digital clampdown coincided with one of the most emotionally charged protest waves in recent Indonesian history. The Monash Data & Democracy Research Hub analysed nearly 10 million online conversations and took samples of 13,780 original posts to understand the emotional, linguistic and political dynamics of the protests. The findings reveal a volatile mix of grief, anger, and solidarity alongside a surprising shift toward civic hope.

From hashtags to handcuffs: The rise of digital protest infrastructure

Indonesia’s August 2025 protests over low wages and politicians’ expenses escalated following the death of Affan Kurniawan, a 27-year-old motorcycle taxi driver who was fatally struck by a police armoured vehicle during a demonstration in Jakarta. His death, captured on video and widely circulated online, ignited a wave of outrage that spread across platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram.

Hashtags such as #PolisiPembunuhRakyat (“Police Murder the People”) and #BubarkanDPR (“Disband Parliament”) surged within hours. The acronym ACAB (“All Cops Are Bastards”) and its numeric code 1312—imported from global protest cultures—were repurposed for Indonesia’s context, appearing in memes, videos, and protest flyers.

Hashtags became grief markers. They allowed people to express rage, mourn injustice, and demand accountability in real time.