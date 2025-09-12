Rohit Sharma Condemns the Brutal Beheading of Indian-Origin Man Chandra Nagamallaiah

A shocking incident took place in Dallas, Texas, where 50-year-old Indian man Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally attacked and beheaded at the Downtown Suites motel. The violence reportedly erupted following a dispute with his coworker, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.

According to police reports, the conflict began when Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, told Cobos-Martinez not to use a broken washing machine. The situation escalated after Nagamallaiah asked another employee to translate his instructions rather than addressing Cobos-Martinez directly. Angered by this, the accused allegedly left the area, returned with a machete, and attacked Nagamallaiah, stabbing him multiple times.