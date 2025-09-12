Rohit Sharma Condemns the Brutal Beheading of Indian-Origin Man Chandra Nagamallaiah

In Dallas, Texas, 50-year-old Indian man Chandra Nagamallaiah was beheaded by his coworker.
Dallas Police arrested the accused at the scene, recovering the machete and the victim’s belongings.
Indians on social media criticized U.S. media for limited media coverage.
A shocking incident took place in Dallas, Texas, where 50-year-old Indian man Chandra Nagamallaiah was brutally attacked and beheaded at the Downtown Suites motel. The violence reportedly erupted following a dispute with his coworker, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.
According to police reports, the conflict began when Nagamallaiah, originally from Karnataka, told Cobos-Martinez not to use a broken washing machine. The situation escalated after Nagamallaiah asked another employee to translate his instructions rather than addressing Cobos-Martinez directly. Angered by this, the accused allegedly left the area, returned with a machete, and attacked Nagamallaiah, stabbing him multiple times.
Nagamallaiah tried to flee toward the motel’s front office, where his wife and 18-year-old son were present. Despite their attempts to intervene, Cobos-Martinez continued the assault and ultimately decapitated Nagamallaiah. Witnesses reported that the suspect even kicked the severed head and carried it to a nearby dumpster. Video footage of this horrifying act quickly went viral online.
Dallas Police arrested Cobos-Martinez at the scene. He was found wearing a blood-stained shirt and still in possession of the machete, along with the victim’s cell phone and key card. Authorities have charged him with capital murder. Records indicate that Cobos-Martinez is a Cuban national, possibly in the U.S. without proper authorization, and has a prior criminal history in Houston, including arrests for assault and auto theft.
The Indian Consulate in Houston expressed deep condolences, describing Nagamallaiah’s death as “tragic and brutal.” Officials confirmed that they are in close contact with the family and are offering all possible assistance while closely monitoring the investigation.
The gruesome nature of the attack shocked the local community. Video footage circulating online and eyewitness accounts described the chaos as police and emergency responders arrived at the motel around 9:30 am. Nearby residents expressed horror at the sudden and violent incident.
Indians on social media have strongly condemned the crime and criticized U.S. media for insufficient coverage. On X, Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricketer, wrote about the difficulty of watching the 4-minute 32-second video of Nagamallaiah’s beheading, condemning the silence of major media outlets.
Many others echoed his concerns, questioning why prominent channels like BBC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN did not report on the incident. The Indian community expressed widespread sadness and outrage over this brutal act. [Rh/VP]
Also Read: