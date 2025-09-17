Romania Says Russian Drone Incursion Creates 'New Challenge' In Black Sea Region

A Russian drone that penetrated Romanian airspace during an attack on neighboring Ukraine lingered above the NATO nation for 50 minutes before swerving back toward Ukraine, Romania's Defense Ministry said on September 14.

Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets intercepted the Geran drone and tracked its movement over Romania the previous evening through intermittent visual and radar contact, the ministry said in a statement.

The F-16 pilots received authorization from their commanders to shoot at the drone but "they assessed the collateral risks and decided not to open fire," the statement said.

The incident added to tensions over Russian incursions into NATO airspace after Poland shot down several of the nearly 20 Russian drones it said crossed into its territory on September 10.

That was the first time NATO forces have fired shots since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, badly aggravating already tense ties between Moscow and the Western military alliance.

The Romanian Defense Ministry said it "firmly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and emphasizes that they represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area."

"Such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation's lack of respect for the norms of international law and endanger not only the safety of Romanian citizens, but also the collective security of NATO," it said.