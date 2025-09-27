Shehbaz Sharif in sabre-rattling UN speech threatens India, praises military overlords

United Nations, Sep 26: In a sabre-rattling speech to the General Assembly on Friday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made threats to India, praising the nation’s military leaders, showing the real powers behind the throne.

He threatened a Pakistan attack on India under the guise of defending its “right" to Indus waters, calling India's restriction an “act of war”.

Sharif claimed that Pakistan had a “victory” in the May conflict with India and acted from a position of strength; in reality, it was his Director General of Military Operations, Major General Kashif Abdullah, who called his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, and asked for a ceasefire.

Besides his military overlords, Sharif also showered praise on US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

Playing up to Trump’s ego, he claimed that Trump avoided a “catastrophic” war -- the rationale for Pakistan was nominating him for a Nobel Prize.