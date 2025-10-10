Philippines Earthquake 2025: Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Lifted After Initial Alert

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao, Philippines, triggering regional tsunami alerts.
Power outages, building damage, and aftershocks up to magnitude 5.9 were reported.
No major casualties occurred, and tsunami warnings were lifted after monitoring.
On Friday, October 10, 2025, around 9:43 p.m. local time, the eastern coast of Mindanao, Philippines, was struck by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale. The tremor, part of the Philippines earthquake 2025, was tectonic in origin with a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). An immediate tsunami warning was issued for parts of the Philippines, along with alerts to neighbouring countries including Indonesia, Palau, and Japan for possible high waves.
Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province was identified as the epicentre of the quake. Authorities directed coastal residents in several Mindanao provinces to move to higher ground almost immediately. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) predicted waves reaching up to three meters above normal tides within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.
Several areas across Mindanao reported widespread power outages and disrupted communication lines as an aftermath of the quake. Local officials confirmed that buildings and roads in the towns of Manay and Bislig sustained visible damage. The strongest aftershock, measuring magnitude 5.9, was followed by several smaller ones. Emergency response teams were deployed overnight to assess structural damage, while evacuation centres were opened for residents living along the coast.
No immediate casualties were confirmed, though authorities stated that assessments were ongoing. Buildings in the affected provinces were inspected to ensure public safety, leading to the suspension of office work and classes. Monitoring reports showed no significant rise in sea levels, prompting PHIVOLCS to lift the tsunami warning early Saturday morning.
The tremors were also felt in parts of Indonesia and Malaysia. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and Japan's Meteorological Agency temporarily issued tsunami advisories for Taiwan, Palau, and other nations bordering the Philippine Sea. While no destructive waves were recorded outside the Philippines, coastal communities across the Pacific were advised to remain cautious.
Seismologists noted that the area lies within the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” which is known for frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. Authorities in the Philippines continue to monitor for aftershocks and potential ground movement. Relief organizations have begun assisting affected areas and coordinating recovery operations. [Rh/Eth/SY]
