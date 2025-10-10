Philippines Earthquake 2025: Powerful 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Lifted After Initial Alert

On Friday, October 10, 2025, around 9:43 p.m. local time, the eastern coast of Mindanao, Philippines, was struck by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale. The tremor, part of the Philippines earthquake 2025, was tectonic in origin with a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS). An immediate tsunami warning was issued for parts of the Philippines, along with alerts to neighbouring countries including Indonesia, Palau, and Japan for possible high waves.

Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur province was identified as the epicentre of the quake. Authorities directed coastal residents in several Mindanao provinces to move to higher ground almost immediately. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) predicted waves reaching up to three meters above normal tides within 300 kilometres of the epicentre.