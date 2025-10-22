Shamkhani’s Daughter in a Strapless Wedding Gown While Other Iranian Women Remain Bound by the Strict Hijab Dress Code; Video Exposing Hypocrisy Goes Viral

Key Points:
Viral wedding video of Iran’s pro-hijab leader Ali Shamkhani’s daughter sparks outrage for defying Iran’s strict dress code.
Critics call out hypocrisy as the same regime enforcing hijab laws fails to follow them at elite events.
Journalist Masih Alinejad condemns Iran’s double standards, contrasting Mahsa Amini’s death with the regime’s lavish lifestyles.
The mandatory hijab dress code, imposed by Iran’s rulers, has stumbled into a wave of hypocrisy. Recent revelations have exposed the peak of double standards within the Iranian regime. Critics and activists have expressed massive outrage against the same lawmakers who enforced the hijab dress code but have failed to follow it themselves. The controversy began when an old wedding video from 2024 featuring Iran’s senior defence official Ali Shamkhani’s daughter, Fatemeh, resurfaced recently.
The video drew widespread criticism as Shamkhani, a pro-hijab leader, was seen walking his daughter down the aisle. What caught the attention of viewers was that his daughter wore a strapless, deep neck wedding gown, defying the strict dress code imposed on all women in Iran.
The now-viral video sparked debate over whether the regime’s rules were meant for everyone — or only for women outside their own families.
See Also: Taliban Minister’s Delhi Press Meet Sparks Row Over Absence of Women Journalists; Centre Clarifies Stand
Shamkhani, a close aide of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a senior national security official, has long advocated the enforcement of strict Islamic laws on all women and girls. In the viral video, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC) was seen accompanying his daughter in a luxurious wedding hall in Tehran.
The footage also showed several female guests without headscarves. The bride wore a strapless Western-style gown with floral patterns and a low cut, complemented by a see-through veil.
The viral video also included snippets of Shamkhani’s wife who was seen wearing a dark blue backless gown with a V-cut and ‘no hijab’. The lavish event took place at the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran.
Many viewers were shocked to witness the video of the elite guests from a regime where 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for allegedly not wearing her Hijab properly.
Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad took to her X account, where she pointed out the hypocrisy of the hijab enforcers. She compared the lavish wedding of Shamkhani’s daughter with the women who are beaten for slightly showing their hair in Iran.
“This video made millions of Iranians furious because they enforce ‘Islamic values’ with bullets, batons, and prisons on everyone but themselves,” wrote Masih in her X post. She further elucidated her thoughts on Shamkhani, who is the main advisor to Khamenei.
Masih remarked that the lavish wedding video, where the bride is wearing a strapless gown, is from the same regressive Iranian regime where women are jailed for singing.
She wrote, “The same regime that killed #MahsaAmini for showing a bit of her hair, jails women for singing, has hired 80,000 ‘morality police’ to drag girls into vans, yet throws itself a luxury party.”
She concluded her post by stating that this double standard is not just hypocrisy; instead, she blamed the system of Iran. Masih criticized the lawmakers for creating a hoax of “modesty.” “They preach ‘modesty’ while their own daughters parade in designer dresses. The message couldn’t be clearer: the rules are for you, not for them,” said Masih. [Rh/VS]
Suggested Reading: