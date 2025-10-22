Shamkhani’s Daughter in a Strapless Wedding Gown While Other Iranian Women Remain Bound by the Strict Hijab Dress Code; Video Exposing Hypocrisy Goes Viral

The mandatory hijab dress code, imposed by Iran’s rulers, has stumbled into a wave of hypocrisy. Recent revelations have exposed the peak of double standards within the Iranian regime. Critics and activists have expressed massive outrage against the same lawmakers who enforced the hijab dress code but have failed to follow it themselves. The controversy began when an old wedding video from 2024 featuring Iran’s senior defence official Ali Shamkhani’s daughter, Fatemeh, resurfaced recently.

The video drew widespread criticism as Shamkhani, a pro-hijab leader, was seen walking his daughter down the aisle. What caught the attention of viewers was that his daughter wore a strapless, deep neck wedding gown, defying the strict dress code imposed on all women in Iran.

The now-viral video sparked debate over whether the regime’s rules were meant for everyone — or only for women outside their own families.

See Also: Taliban Minister’s Delhi Press Meet Sparks Row Over Absence of Women Journalists; Centre Clarifies Stand

Shamkhani, a close aide of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a senior national security official, has long advocated the enforcement of strict Islamic laws on all women and girls. In the viral video, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC) was seen accompanying his daughter in a luxurious wedding hall in Tehran.

The footage also showed several female guests without headscarves. The bride wore a strapless Western-style gown with floral patterns and a low cut, complemented by a see-through veil.

The viral video also included snippets of Shamkhani’s wife who was seen wearing a dark blue backless gown with a V-cut and ‘no hijab’. The lavish event took place at the Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran.

Many viewers were shocked to witness the video of the elite guests from a regime where 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for allegedly not wearing her Hijab properly.

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad took to her X account, where she pointed out the hypocrisy of the hijab enforcers. She compared the lavish wedding of Shamkhani’s daughter with the women who are beaten for slightly showing their hair in Iran.