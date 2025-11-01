Top 4 Countries Hiring Indians in 2025: High-Paying Overseas Jobs



The country is now leading the race in hiring Indian professionals. The German government has even announced a “Focus on India” plan, declaring its focus on India as it faces a severe shortage of skilled workers. Germany has drastically reduced the visa processing times from nine months to just a couple of months. It has also increased its skilled worker quota for Indians from 20,000 to 90,000 per year following the initiative.

Indian professionals are already making their mark in sectors like IT, engineering, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, which have the biggest demand in Germany. Rules like relaxed German language proficiency requirements for certain tech roles and allowing relevant work experience in place of missing degrees have also been introduced in the country.