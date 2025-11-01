Iran Unveils Christian-Themed Metro Station Amid Religious Persecution Controversy

Inside Tehran’s newest metro station, Iranians who can be imprisoned for owning bibles will soon walk past a plaque that declares, “the message of Jesus Christ was the salvation of humans from darkness, ignorance, corruption, depravity and discrimination.”

Elsewhere in the Maryam-e Moqaddas station, or Holy Mary station, a relief of Christ walking on water decorates a vestibule, and his mother Mary is depicted, larger than life, praying among flowers.

Iranian women walk through a corridor of the Holy Virgin Mary station during a preview of the facility for the press on October 18.

State media have characterized the name and motif of the station as a gesture of cultural coexistence. Mary is also a venerated figure in Islam.

But the nearly completed metro station, which is due to be officially opened in early November, has raised eyebrows in a country where religious converts from Islam have been executed and Christian worship in the national Persian language is forbidden.

Among scores of Christians currently imprisoned in the country, one is an Armenian citizen sentenced to 10 years for “illegal Christian activities” after being discovered with several Persian-language bibles among his belongings.