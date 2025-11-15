India Extends Strong Support to Jamaica with Community Aid and 20-Tonne Relief Supply After Hurricane Melissa

"India stands in solidarity with Jamaica for relief, recovery and reconstruction efforts. The compassion and solidarity shown by the Indian community reflect the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the world is one family," the Indian High Commission in Kingston posted on X on Saturday.

The Indian community team, led by Gul Mansukhani, was joined by the Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Mayank Joshi, and Jamaican Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Floyd Green.

Last week, India delivered 20 tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to Jamaica to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

The consignment from the Government of India, which arrived in Kingston aboard a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), was handed over to the Jamaican Government.

"India is committed to assistance to Jamaica and partners in the Global South in times of need," the Indian High Commission in Kingston posted on X.