India sends 20 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Jamaica for Hurricane Melissa relief

Kingston, Nov 7: Reaffirming its commitment to support Global South partners, India delivered 20 tonnes of Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) materials to Jamaica to help in recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The consignment from the Government of India arrived in Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, aboard a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday and was handed over to the Jamaican Government.

“India stands in solidarity and support with its philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- the world is one family. India and Jamaica have deep-rooted and strong India-Jamaica relations. India is committed to assistance to Jamaica and partners in the Global South in times of need,” the Indian High Commission in Kingston posted on X on Friday.

Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, Indian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Mayank Joshi, Permanent Secretary and Head of the Jamaican Foreign Service, Ambassador Sheila Sealy Monteith, and teams from the Jamaican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian High Commission were present during the handing over ceremony.