Cameroon’s Network of Sustainable Development Actors amplifies the voices of women from the forests amid COP30

Far removed from major global climate change meetings and conferences, some vulnerable communities bear the brunt of the climate impacts, often combining innovation with determination to cope.

From November 10 to 21, 2025, various figures in the fight against climate change gathered to discuss the world’s climate future at the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, Brazil. The main speeches and discussions featured the initiatives yet to get off the ground. At the grassroots level, poor communities are struggling to cope with the everyday impacts of climate change and are fighting for their survival.

While COP30 took place on the outskirts of the Amazon rainforest, forest conservation took top priority. On November 17, 2025, a Cameroon-based organization, the Network of Sustainable Development Actors (RADD), offered women a unique forest-immersion experience in this country, which has over 40 percent forest coverage. Marie Crescence Ngobo, the RADD Executive Secretary who strives for inclusive and sustainable development and fights for people's sovereignty in their resource management, explained the motivation behind this initiative to Global Voices.