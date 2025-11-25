Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Erupts for the First Time in 12,000 Years, Ashes Set to Reach India; Here’s Why the Dormant Volcano May Have Erupted After Thousands of Years

On 23 November 2025, Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in the Afar region, erupted so massively that it released a huge cloud of ash rising up to 15 km above the volcano. Scientists noted that the volcano had not shown any signs of eruption for nearly 12,000 years. The eruption was detected in the Danakil Depression with the help of satellite imagery.

The eruption, which continued for several hours, has reportedly resulted in no casualties so far, but its aftereffects could economically impact the local community of livestock herders.

The volcano had been dormant for thousands of years, and its sudden eruption has been described by scientists as a significant event in history. The eruption released a massive plume of ash that has been drifting towards Oman and Yemen. Hayli Gubbi, which has an altitude of 500 meters, has also sent an ash cloud reportedly moving towards India at a speed of 100–120 km/h.

The cloud of ash was reportedly identified by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC). As the ash emerging from the volcano has been observed expanding rapidly, aviation regulators have issued an alert. Several flights have changed their course because of the volcanic ash. The ash contains a mixture of sulphur dioxide, volcanic particles, and minute fragments of rock and glass.