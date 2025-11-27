At COP30, an Expert Argues That Indigenous Rights Are a Key Step Towards Dealing With Climate Change

According to Do Vale, communities see the impacts of high temperatures, droughts, floods and fires and then develop their own coping plans, using Indigenous knowledge alongside non-Indigenous institutions, such as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Tradition has given them solutions based on their own knowledge systems.

Natural indicators of adaptation

Indigenous peoples rely on natural indicators to assess the impacts of the climate crisis. The signs show in the forests, the plants, and the waters. The birds singing and the planting and harvesting cycles are part of their ethnological calendars, and also help Indigenous people to monitor climate change. They can observe and understand the behaviour of aninga, a plant that grows abundantly along Amazonian riverbanks, in flooded forests, and in streams. This plant indicates flooding and drought in rivers, helping prevent disasters.

“It is in these natural indicators that we are increasingly looking to for guidance, observation, so that Indigenous people can continue to do all this maintenance of biodiversity, of the forest, the water,” the scientist observed. When she was recounting examples of drastic climate changes, she mentioned the case of Roraima state, where rural areas with cultivated biomes suffered severe fires in 2024, which hit 80 percent of the zone.



In early 2024, the number of fires in Roraima, northern Brazil, broke historical records. Between February 1 and 23, the National Institute of Space Research (Inpe) detected 1,692 fire outbreaks. This figure surpasses the 1,347 outbreaks during the same month in 2007, which, up to that point, was the highest number recorded since the federal agency began monitoring fire outbreaks in the Amazon. In comparison, the increase between periods was 449 percent.

“When you have this high number of fires, it destroys the biodiversity that we have there. Medicinal plants, various types of birds that live in this ecosystem. For us, this has a big impact on the Indigenous communities,” Do Vale said.

The loss of biodiversity and plant species, such as the buriti palm, represents a profound and irreparable harm to Indigenous peoples. “When a buriti tree is burned, for some people it may not have any value, but for us it is an important plant. It has leaves for making houses, fruit that feeds [us], and a spiritual connection with the forest, the water, and the animals that Indigenous people have from a long coexistence,” she said.

Indigenous action against climate warming

Ana Paula Wapichana works with a community brigade of Indigenous people in Roraima and has dedicated her work to fire prevention in Indigenous territories. In conversation with Amazônia Real, she emphasised that climate adaptation is an urgent challenge for Indigenous peoples.

“We are here to seek solutions on how to contain the climate changes that are happening. We want the world to be on alert. We try to improve so this no longer happens, so that in the future our children can live better,” she said.