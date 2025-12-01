Samoa Prime Minister Bans Newspaper From Attending Press Briefings

He added that he is open to reconsidering the suspension. “I am hopeful that these concerns will be acknowledged, and I remain open to reconsidering this decision should the media demonstrate a renewed commitment to responsible and factual reporting.”

The ban is reportedly linked to the Samoa Observer’s news coverage of the medical condition of the prime minister who just arrived from New Zealand. The prime minister has expressed dismay over how a Samoa Observer reporter tried to get information by visiting his house. The reporter said he was assaulted outside the prime minister’s residence and reported the incident to the police.

In an editorial, the Samoa Observer criticized the ban issued against them: