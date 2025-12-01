Samoa Prime Minister Bans Newspaper From Attending Press Briefings

On November 17, 2025, the Samoa Observer, the country’s only daily newspaper, was banned by Prime Minister La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Schmidt from attending his press briefings over the media company’s alleged unfair and misleading reporting.
In a statement, the prime minister urged the media to show respect and uphold responsibility.
He added that he is open to reconsidering the suspension. “I am hopeful that these concerns will be acknowledged, and I remain open to reconsidering this decision should the media demonstrate a renewed commitment to responsible and factual reporting.”
The ban is reportedly linked to the Samoa Observer’s news coverage of the medical condition of the prime minister who just arrived from New Zealand. The prime minister has expressed dismay over how a Samoa Observer reporter tried to get information by visiting his house. The reporter said he was assaulted outside the prime minister’s residence and reported the incident to the police.
In an editorial, the Samoa Observer criticized the ban issued against them:
In an interview with New Zealand-based RNZ Pacific, Samoa Observer editor Shalveen Chand insisted that they are merely doing their work as journalists.
Local media groups have warned against the impact of the ban on press freedom.
The Samoa Alliance of Media Practitioners for Development echoed the concern over the arbitrary action of the prime minister.
Regional media watchdogs have issued statements affirming their solidarity with the Samoa Observer. Pacific Freedom Forum’s Polynesia co-chair Katalina Tohi of Tonga has a reminder addressed to Samoa authorities.
In response to the concerns made by media networks, the Samoa government insisted that the ban does not undermine freedom of expression.
It added that it has allowed Samoa Observer to make corrective actions in order for the ban to be reconsidered. But Samoa Observer said it has not yet received any notice from the government.
(GP)
