Top 10 Strongest Currencies in the World and How They Compare to the Indian Rupee

As Dave Ramsey famously said, “You must gain control over your money, or the lack of it will forever control you.” To understand money better in today’s world, it’s important to look at how it has evolved. Before modern money existed, people relied on bartering—directly exchanging one item for another. As societies advanced they created more efficient systems of exchange, eventually developing currency to make trade easier and more reliable.

Over time, countries began issuing their own currencies, and their value started being compared globally — most commonly to the US dollar. This system became more structured after World War II, when 44 allied nations signed the Bretton Woods Agreement, fixing global exchange rates to the dollar and establishing it as a central benchmark.

India’s currency is the Indian rupee ‘₹’. Recently, the rupee drew national attention after hitting a historic low. On Wednesday, December 3, 2025, it slipped below the crucial ₹90-per-dollar mark for the first time, touching 90.13 and breaking the previous day’s record of 89.94.

This drop was driven by trade tensions, weak foreign investment, and policy changes by the Reserve Bank of India. A weaker rupee makes imports costlier and increases expenses for travel, education abroad, and everyday goods. The fall is also part of a larger global trend impacting many currencies. With this in mind, let’s explore the top 10 strongest currencies in the world.