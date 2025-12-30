Year in Review: How the Caribbean Survived 2025

This story by Janine Mendes-Franco originally appeared on Global Voices on December 30, 2025.

The year had started hopefully enough, what with Trinbagonian steel pannist Joshua Regrello registering his attempt at a Guinness World Record for the longest steelpan-playing marathon — a title Guinness would make official by May, bringing the country much pride. However, by January 10, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been sworn into office for a third consecutive term following July 2024’s fraught presidential election that resulted in widespread protests and thousands being detained.

Come February, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration began mass deportations, making good on his campaign promise of cracking down on illegal immigration. No one could have predicted that by the end of the year, these two countries — the United States to the north and Venezuela to the south of the Caribbean archipelago — would have the region caught in the middle of an unfolding geopolitical standoff.

Naturally, many other things happened in the Caribbean over the past 12 months, some of them related to the developing U.S.–Venezuela situation, others not — but without a doubt, the ups and downs of 2025 strengthened the region’s muscles, hopefully making it better prepared to face whatever yet another New Year brings…

The arts and culture

As usual, this was a high point for the region, which is brimming with creative talent. Trinbagonian poet Anthony V. Capildeo won both the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, widely considered the Caribbean’s top literary award, as well as the prestigious Windham Campbell Prize 2025.

In a similar vein, two writers with Caribbean roots, Subraj Singh from Guyana and Chanel Sutherland from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, won the regional and overall titles for the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

Reggae music, meanwhile, was celebrated via International Reggae Day with a focus on climate justice. In one of our favourite cultural stories of the year, we took a closer look at the vibrant city of São Luís, known as the Brazilian Jamaica, where reggae is a local identity.

We also applauded the achievement of Jamaica-born artist Melissa Koby, who became the first-ever Black artist to create imagery for the U.S. Open tennis tournament, and reimagined indentureship and identity through a powerful art exhibition in Trinidad and Tobago.