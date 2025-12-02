We Clicked, We Scrolled, We Raged: Oxford Crowns ‘Rage-Bait’ as the Word of the Year

We often click on a post that annoys us, and by doing so, we help the word “rage-bait,” Oxford’s Word of the Year. The word “rage-bait” has been announced as the Word of the Year 2025 by Oxford University Press, taking the top position by beating the opponents “aura farming” and “biohack.” The words reflect the shift in online behaviour and engagement on platforms.



Rage-bait basically means the type of content that is designed specifically to provoke anger and force the one reading it to react, especially on social media. It is used to boost engagement by increasing clicks, comments, and shares by triggering outrage, crafted in the form of a video, headline, meme, or even a post. One can say that it is a kind of response that users give when the internet pokes them with the intent to create anger.



The word selection by Oxford points towards a digital environment that thrives on reaction-driven content. Platforms always push for posts and content that get higher responses, and emotional reactions intensify engagement as people spend a lot of time online. They tap into people’s strong emotions, which in this case is anger; as a result, there is more scrolling, giving way to algorithms to push such content even further. The word this year shows how online conversation thrives on irritation rather than information. This also opens a wider scope of discussion on the kind of content that we consume, whether we engage with it or are being baited into it.