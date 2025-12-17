Too Much Content, Too Little Value: Merriam-Webster Names ‘Slop’ Word of the Year 2025

The linguistic history of the Word of the Year has its own essence, changing and evolving with time and social shifts. Slop was referred to as “soft mud” or “filthy water” in the 1700s, relating it to something messy, unpleasant, and difficult to handle. The word evolved by the 19th century to include meanings such as things of little value and food waste, and even extended to leftovers, particularly scraps fed to animals. The term was then used more figuratively to describe something disposable or inferior. The word took on a new dimension in the digital era by denoting mass-produced online content of little value. The meaning remained largely the same, though its sense was polished and repurposed with time and changing social behaviour.

The dictionary has its own way of determining the annual selection. It tracks words that have seen an unusual surge in searches, relying heavily on data from its website. The word is then evaluated by editors by considering whether it appropriately reflects the cultural, political, or technological conversation of the year. Slop gained popularity through both statistics and symbolism, given the year’s persistent attention on AI-generated content and concerns around quality.

However, slop was not the only word that caught attention; there were several others that stood out, though slop remained at the top. Terms such as gerrymander reflected online political debates, while the slang touch grass added a humorous tone, meaning to reconnect with the real world by logging off. Words like performative and tariff also gained traction in 2025, highlighting discussions around social behaviour and global economics. These trends bring together politics, digital culture, and global uncertainty, showing how people blend these aspects while shaping the world.