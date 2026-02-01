Movement as Solidarity: Walking for a Cause Across the U.S. and Britain

The walk has caught the eye of many, with people following online. The group is highly visible on social media with a live map created by Dhammacetiya, a project website for a Buddhist initiative called “The Ancient Sacred Buddhist Scripture Stupas.” There are also frequent photo and video updates showing the monastics continuing their journey eastwards, local governments welcoming them, and the community writing about their path. Social media supporters have noted the broad appeal of the pilgrimage, with the monks’ Facebook page showing more than 60,000 followers at the time of writing.

However, they have also encountered numerous difficulties, among them an incident in November 2025 when a support vehicle for the group was struck by a truck on United States Highway 90 near Dayton, Texas. Two monks sustained injuries, and one of them, Bhante Dam Phommasan, had to have a leg amputated. Meanwhile, the world was closely following their activities, and international aid flooded in as the group demonstrated their resolve to continue the walk despite this setback.

Walking for peace has its roots in the ancient Buddhist tradition of pilgrimage, in which movement through public space has both spiritual and ethical meanings. Walking meditation, or cankama in Pali, was a technique of the Buddha and his first followers, emphasizing awareness of the action of walking. Dhutanga, one of the ascetic practices of Theravada Buddhism, comprises, among other practices, voluntary walking far and wide to develop detachment and love for all beings.

In the 20th century, figures like Thich Nhat Hanh and Maha Ghosananda, who were monks and spiritual leaders, gave back to their communities by walking for peace, not only within the community of believers but also as a form of engaged spirituality amid war and conflict.

During the past winter, an event similar to the monks’ walk in the US was happening across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom. On January 3, two young men originally from South Sudan, Giel Malual and his childhood friend John Kuei, set off on the “long walk of freedom for Sudan,” with the support of media platform Asylum Speakers.

The human rights activists’ fundraising and awareness campaign consisted of a roughly 1,126-kilometer (700-mile) walk from the south of England to the far north of Scotland. The organizers said the walk was intended to raise the money needed to build a primary school for Sudanese children displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan who are living in refugee camps in neighboring Chad. The response has been so successful that they have so far raised funds for two more schools.