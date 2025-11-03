Chinese demand for sacred Buddha Chitta seeds leads to industry boom in Nepal

This story by Sonia Awale and Qian Sun originally appeared on Global Voices on November 2, 2025.

It had been a few years since Singha Bahadur Lama returned from a six-year stint in Malaysia, where he worked first in a kitchen and later as a building supervisor. Back home in Kanpur in Kavre, some 56 kilometers from Kathmandu, Nepal, Lama found himself between jobs for several years before a relative asked him to join his Buddha Chitta mala business. Buddha Chitta mala (also referred to as Bodhichitta mala) is a type of prayer bead necklace revered in Tibetan Buddhism.

The necklace beads come from the Buddha Chitta plant (Ziziphus budhensis), native to the Temal region of central Nepal. The seeds of this plant are used to make Buddha Chitta mala.

According to research conducted by the Forest Research and Training Center and published by the Ministry of Forest and Environment in Nepal, Buddha Chitta used to be traded for just NPR 2–5 in the early days. But the price increased when the Dalai Lama claimed that Buddha Chitta found in Nepal is of high quality.

“Twelve years ago, people from Temal gave Dalai Lama a Buddha Chitta mala when he was in Bodhgaya, they told him about its importance, and not long after that, Dalai Lama, while speaking in Taiwan, told his followers that Buddha Chitta has special powers, and that is how the demand including from the Chinese started,” claims Singha Bahadur Lama.

The seeds are classified by the number of faces and their size: One-faced beads are the rarest and most valuable, as are 7–8 mm beads. The smaller the beads, the higher the price they fetch. According to local middlemen, a 108-bead mala would easily cost NPR 1.5 million (over USD 10,630).

“We cannot say if our trees will give smaller beads or even how many faces or clear eyes, it’s all natural,” says Lama, who now works as a consultant, advising people all over Nepal about planting the tree, and has since spread it across the country.