Child suicide exposes Indonesia’s mental health gap

A recent case of suicide involving a primary school student in East Nusa Tenggara has renewed concerns about child mental health in Indonesia.

A mental health screening of 148,239 students in Bandung found 71,433 children—48.19 percent—show signs of mental‑health issues. Psychologists warn the situation has reached an alarming level and requires professional intervention beyond what school counsellors can provide.

The incident has highlighted a broader pattern of distress among young people and the systems that struggle to support them.

Indonesia has limited national surveillance on child and adolescent mental health. Stigma, cultural norms, and weak reporting systems mean many cases of self‑harm or suicide never enter official records. UNICEF Indonesia reports that adolescents face high levels of psychological pressure, including academic stress, social expectations, and limited access to mental‑health support. These pressures often remain invisible until a crisis occurs.

Globally, suicide kills more than 700,000 people each year, according to the World Health Organization. Nearly 80 percent of these deaths occur in low‑ and middle‑income countries, where young people face multiple social and economic pressures.

Suicide is now among the top five causes of death for adolescents worldwide. Indonesia is not alone in confronting this challenge, but its ability to respond is constrained by limited data and uneven access to care. Many families avoid disclosing suicide attempts or deaths, leaving the crisis largely invisible. Without reliable data, policymakers struggle to design effective prevention strategies or allocate resources where they are most needed.

A hidden burden

Indonesia’s available data suggests a significant but under‑recognised problem. The 2023 Global School‑based Student Health Survey found that 8.7 percent of Indonesian students had seriously considered suicide in the past year, and 10.4 percent had attempted it.

A separate study of more than 2,300 high‑school students across four provinces on Java reported that over a quarter had experienced suicidal thoughts at some point in their lives, while over 40 percent said they had such thoughts in the past 12 months alone. The study also revealed that nearly one in five students had made plans to take their own lives, and more than 4% had attempted suicide.

Underreporting is not unique to Indonesia. Many countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America face similar challenges. Cultural norms that discourage open discussion of emotional distress, combined with limited mental‑health infrastructure, create conditions where risk of suicide remains hidden.

But Indonesia’s large youth population and the rapid societal changes affecting them make the issue particularly urgent.

What drives suicidality

International research identifies several risk factors linked to suicidal behaviour among children and adolescents. Meta‑analyses show that experiences of childhood maltreatment i.e., sexual, physical, and emotional abuse and physical and emotional neglect significantly increased risk of suicidal ideation. Childhood sexual abuse, in particular, is strongly associated with suicide planning. Beyond these early-life adversities, mental disorders such as depression and anxiety, are closely linked to suicidal thoughts and behaviour.

Parental mental‑health problems, conflict at home, and low emotional support can heighten vulnerability. Economic hardship can intensify stress within households, especially when combined with academic pressure or social expectations. In the Nusa Tenggara Timur case, financial strain was one of the reported stressors, reflecting how economic pressures can intersect with emotional wellbeing.

At school, bullying victimisation is one of the most consistently identified risks. Studies across Asia show that students who experience bullying are significantly more likely to report suicidal thoughts or attempts. Other factors include chronic illness, sleep disturbances, absenteeism, and loneliness.

Studies among Indonesian students echo these findings. Female students, those with chronic health conditions, and those reporting low resilience, low self‑esteem, or limited family support show higher levels of suicidal ideation. These patterns align with global evidence but are intensified by Indonesia’s limited infrastructure to address mental health disorders.

What protects young people

Evidence shows that strong relationships and supportive environments can reduce the risk of suicide. Adolescents who feel connected to their families and schools, maintain positive self‑perceptions, and engage in regular physical activity are less likely to experience suicidal thoughts.

Family involvement plays a crucial protective role. Supportive parenting helps young people manage stress, recognise emotional changes, and seek help when needed. Over time, these relationships strengthen resilience and coping skills. In Indonesia, where extended families often play a central role in caregiving, strengthening family‑based support systems can have a significant impact.

Schools can also act as protective environments. Regular screening for emotional distress, substance use, and risky behaviours can help identify students who may need support. Research shows that early intervention reduces the likelihood of self‑harm and helps students feel seen and supported. Anti‑bullying programs, peer‑support initiatives, and teacher training in mental‑health literacy can further strengthen school‑based prevention.

Communities matter too. Supportive neighbourhoods and social networks can buffer the effects of poverty, exclusion, and limited access to services. Community‑based care models have been shown to reduce vulnerability and improve mental‑health outcomes. In rural and remote areas, where formal services are limited, community support can be especially important.

Digital platforms and the media play an increasingly important role. Responsible reporting on suicide can reduce harm, while sensational coverage can increase risk. The World Health Organization recommends that media outlets avoid explicit descriptions, refrain from attributing blame, and provide information on support resources. When used responsibly, digital platforms can raise awareness, reduce stigma, and encourage help‑seeking.

Steps toward prevention

Reducing stigma is critical. Public education campaigns can help families and communities recognise signs of distress and respond supportively. Expanding access to youth‑friendly mental‑health services, especially in rural and low‑income areas, would help ensure that young adults receive timely support.

Digital platforms can be leveraged to share evidence‑based information and connect young people with support services.

Suicidality among children and adolescents is a preventable crisis. The Nusa Tenggara Timur suicide case has drawn national attention, but many more young people struggle in silence.

Strengthening family, school, and community support systems — and building a national framework for early detection and prevention — can help protect Indonesia’s young adults from avoidable harm.