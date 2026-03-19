Muted Eid message signals leadership churn within Jaish-e-Mohammed

Many realise that it will not be easy to replace Azhar, and doing so will demoralise the cadre even further. However, others feel that if there is no proper command, then the outfit will begin to wither away. Owing to the absence of a strong leader at the moment, the behaviour of the members of this outfit too has changed. There are launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). However, it is the operatives of the Lashkar-e-Taiba who seem more active when compared to those part of the JeM, officials say.