Nepali detained by Iran amid Hormuz crisis

The news of Nepali national Amrit Jha’s detention has surfaced at a time when Iran has shut the usually busy maritime choke point of the Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes. With millions of Nepali nationals residing in West Asia — most of them migrant workers in Gulf states—their safety has become a major concern for Nepal, especially as the region faces retaliatory attacks by Iran following joint strikes by the US and Israel.