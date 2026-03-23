Slovenia's Freedom Movement wins narrowly in election

With 99 per cent of votes counted on Sunday (local time), the centre-left FM won 28.6 per cent, narrowly ahead of the opposition Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by Janez Jansa, which garnered 28.2 per cent, data from the State Election Commission showed. Voter turnout stood at around 68 per cent, down from 71 per cent in the 2022 election.