India and Poland discuss deepening political exchanges, economic ties

"She also visited the Bednarska school and met with the Director, followed by an interaction with high school students. The Director thanked India for the ongoing support provided to the school and recalled the success of the first Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange programme. At the Jamsaheb memorial, the Principal of Janusz Korczak school along with teachers and students met Ms. Kapur and conveyed their appreciation for the grant being provided by India and fondly remembered the Dobry Maharaja," it added.