Rights body warns of 'democratic backsliding' in Pakistan amid curbs on NGOs

"These requirements have been compounded by compulsory reregistration under provincial charity commissions. This has not only interfered with the scale and scope of NGO operations but even led to the suspension or closure of critical programmes on human rights and democracy. While courts have provided intermittent relief, most notably by striking down the 2022 EAD policy, the absence of a coherent, rights-compliant legislative framework has continued to enable administrative overreach," it added.