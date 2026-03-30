Oli arrest row puts new Nepal govt’s justice claims under scrutiny

“We hope that the new government – on which people have pinned such high hopes – acts with more caution in the future, including the cases of Oli and Lekhak. This is vital to delivering justice to the families of those who were killed during the Gen Z uprising, which is one of the government’s justifications for the arrests. All those who were involved in the brutal suppression of peaceful protests on September 8 last year must be brought to book,” it said.