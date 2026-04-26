Decolonizing AI at the U.S. Border

From grocery shopping to streaming services, schools to workplaces, warzones to governance — artificial intelligence (AI) is springing up everywhere.

But as AI becomes more embedded in governance and security, its role in border enforcement and immigration control has grown rapidly. These technologies often reproduce and intensify racial discrimination, particularly through algorithmic bias. This is no less relevant in the U.S. government’s utilization of the so-called “smart border.”

What happens when AI is deployed to decide who can move, who is detained, and who is excluded at the border?

A human rights framework

In response to a 2023 meeting with United Nations Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI) and the Immigrant Rights Clinic and International Justice Clinic at UC Irvine (UCI) School of Law submitted a report detailing how AI disproportionately harms Black migrants and migrants of color and giving suggestions for change in the future.

There are already legal frameworks governing how states should use AI under international human rights law. Chief among them is the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), which the United States ratified in 1994.

ICERD requires states to: Prevent racial discrimination in all forms (Art. 2(1)(a)); amend policies and laws that perpetuate racial discrimination (Art. 2(1)(c)); guarantee equal treatment before the law (Art. 5); ensure remedies for victims (Art. 6), and hold private actors accountable (Art. 2(1)(d)).

By these standards, the U.S. is legally obligated to ensure that AI does not reinforce racial inequities.

See also: India’s Race to Adopt AI Sparks a Deeper Question: How Can Technology Respect Human Rights?

Surveillance before the border

In reality, however, BAJI and the UCI Clinic detail how the U.S. AI Border Enforcement Policy violates many of these rules at every stage of the immigration process.

Even before migrants reach any land border, AI systems track their movements. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) deploys autonomous surveillance towers and drones to identify “objects of interest,” replacing human patrols.

The rapidly expanding use of surveillance towers and Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) at the U.S.-Mexico border raises grave concerns about racial equity. To begin with, those under surveillance include large numbers of people fleeing violence, persecution, and even torture, who are entitled to seek protection in the U.S. under domestic and international law. However, because of their more limited access to formal immigration procedures, migrants of color are forced to risk their lives to cross the border.

Second, the use of Anduril Towers, sUAS, and other forms of AI-powered surveillance systems at that border perpetuates discrimination by marking those migrants as lawbreakers and threats to national security rather than people seeking safety and security.

The disproportionate surveillance on migrants of color translates to a disproportionately high death rate for those same groups as they get pushed into more dangerous terrain.

CBP claims new AI-powered systems are more responsible and humane than physical border walls. According to CBP, the smart border can help deter irregular crossings and increase migrant safety by having the capability to detect, capture, and safely deport migrants who find themselves lost in the desert or mountains.

Yet, the data has shown the opposite is true — increased implementation of “smart border” technology has led to historically high rates of migrant deaths.

Algorithmic risk scoring

Formal entry routes are also shaped by algorithmic bias. The CBP One app, implemented by the Biden administration to streamline immigration processes, was once required for all entry applications and demanded a selfie to verify applicants. Yet the system frequently failed to recognize darker skin tones, misidentifying Black faces at a rate 10 to 100 times more often than white faces, according to legal scholar Priya Morley in “AI at the Border: Racialized Impacts and Implications.”