India’s Race to Adopt AI Sparks a Deeper Question: How Can Technology Respect Human Rights?

India’s current AI governance framework encompasses soft guidelines, an unenacted ethics bill, and data protection rules. And together, they create a system where AI can be deployed first and questioned later, because the framework emphasises responsible AI but imposes no obligation of transparency or pre-deployment impact assessments.

The rise of AI-enabled monitoring, such as facial recognition systems at railway stations and predictive policing technologies used by police across different cities, has continued largely without sufficient legal protections, raising concerns about human rights, privacy, dignity, and civil liberties. “Responsible AI” without accountability is merely an aspiration. Although the framework talks about a people-first approach, human rights must be the starting point of AI governance, not a consideration to be layered on afterwards.

In February, India organised a five-day-long India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, which brought together global leaders, Big Tech platforms, civil society actors and policymakers to explore the future of AI governance and cooperation. The event underlined AI technology’s expanding economic and geopolitical significance as it continues to transform global economies. The summit focused on inclusive growth, ethical deployment, and AI use across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, and education.

In a statement published on February 20, Human Rights organisation Amnesty International contrasted the claims of the AI Impact Summit with how AI is being used in India. Amnesty International stressed that technologies like AI-automation and facial recognition are restricting civic space, aiding state surveillance, and disproportionately affecting the poor and the marginalised.

The event itself was effectively used as a live demo of India’s expanding AI‑driven surveillance grid in Delhi. Supposedly to maintain security of the summit location, Delhi Police installed 500 security cameras at the international exhibition centre and turned central Delhi into a “digital fortress” with more than 4,000 AI‑enabled cameras deployed across the city.

These cameras used facial recognition to analyse live video feeds, matching faces against police databases of “suspected individuals,” repeat protesters, and people flagged for public-order concerns, with alerts sent instantly. The AI-driven surveillance network was coordinated through 32 control rooms, supported by facial recognition systems (FRS), real-time video analytics, and AI-enabled smart glasses used by officers on the ground. More than 20,000 personnel relied on the system to monitor crowd density, movement patterns, and potential “troublemakers” in and around the AI summit in real time.

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Perils of AI-enabled state surveillance

In order to monitor the adoption of facial recognition technology in India, the rights-based organisation Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) started Project Panoptic in 2020. By 2024, it created the most comprehensive public database on facial recognition technology use in India after recording more than 120 government contracts.

Indian legal services non-profit SFLC.in recently published an overview of incidents relating to AI and surveillance in India that took place in 2025. The roundup highlights the usage of the technology in various domains, such as AI-driven surveillance in travel.

The government-backed, AI-based facial recognition app DigiYatra, positioned as a flagship digital aviation effort, combines a passenger’s Aadhaar ID, boarding card and face biometrics to enable “seamless” paperless travel at Indian airports. Although on paper, DigiYatra is opt‑in and “not mandatory,” IFF says that airline passengers across India are being ambushed and pushed into enrolling.

IFF further says that DigiYatra has a weak data system and a murky ecosystem — there’s no transparency around what data is stored, how, or where, or who has access. The service is run through the Digi Yatra Foundation, and around 75 percent of its shares are owned by private companies, placing it outside the ambit of the Right to Information Act, 2015 (RTI Act) for accountability.

AI-enabled CCTV surveillance is also increasingly being deployed in exam halls across India to monitor students. These technologies track gestures, cell phone use, and facial indicators such as unusual eye movements, sending rapid notifications to proctors. By 2025, such technologies had been applied to school board exams and important competitive tests in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka.

SFLC.in says AI-driven surveillance is increasing across India, with insufficient information about oversight and data retention, or means to contest misidentification. As such, technologies become part of public infrastructure, consent is increasingly ignored, and human rights concerns receive minimal consideration.

Deployment of AI technology is impacting millions

According to an investigation by Decode, a distinct investigative unit of BOOM, one of India’s leading independent digital journalism and fact-checking organisations, AI-driven facial recognition is failing to recognise women whose faces change due to pregnancy, illness or ageing, thereby denying them access to public facilities and verification. Facial recognition technology in the Poshan Tracker, a government app, failed to match their current appearance to years-old Aadhar ID photographs.

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India’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) programme is responsible for feeding approximately 47 million pregnant women, nursing mothers and young children. In July 2025, the AI facial recognition scan for identification was introduced. By the end of 2025, almost half of the people who were supposed to receive food hadn’t gotten it, because the system simply couldn't recognise their faces.