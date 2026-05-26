The Network Watching the World’s Oceans is Under Pressure – Just When it’s Needed most

Underwater gliders target eddies, coastal currents and continental margins where floats cannot go. Elephant seals fitted with sensors collect data beneath polar sea ice in regions no other instrument can easily reach.

Each of these platforms answer questions the others cannot. And ocean observations collected by them now underpin many of the forecasting systems that modern societies rely on every day.

That includes the numerical weather models used to generate daily forecasts, which continuously ingest ocean data to predict evolving weather conditions, as well as newer artificial intelligence-based forecasting systems.

The same is true for hurricane and cyclone forecasts, as well as seasonal forecasting used to anticipate drought, harvests and energy demand. Marine heatwave warnings, sea-level projections and efforts to understand major current systems also rely on sustained long-term observations beneath the ocean surface.

These observations are key for monitoring El Niño climate patterns – including a major event already underway and likely to peak late this year – and major current systems such as the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

While satellites can measure surface conditions, they still cannot directly observe the deeper waters where heat accumulates, currents reorganise and the precursors of future weather are already forming.

In short, the GOOS underpins everything from tomorrow’s storm warnings to next century’s climate adaptation plans.

Yet our newly published analysis suggests the system delivering those observations is far more fragile than most people realise.

We found that if observations from a single major contributor, the United States, were withdrawn from GOOS, errors in estimates of how fast the ocean is warming would jump by 163% – worse than randomly losing 80% of all global ocean data.

The reason is largely geographical: US instruments cover every ocean basin and fill critical gaps no other nation currently monitors.

And this is no theoretical concern. Proposed cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Science Foundation in the United States now threaten exactly this contribution.

Elsewhere, observing systems are also under growing strain, with European programmes facing mounting funding pressure.

In China, scientists and policymakers are trying to build a more resilient national observing effort – but without the resources currently required to fully support it.