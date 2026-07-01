Could Social Media Affect Who We Are?

This sense of bodily identity emerges from the brain’s continuous integration of internal signals, such as heartbeat, posture and bodily sensations, with information from the external world. Together, these processes create the feeling that we inhabit our own body, control our actions and occupy a distinct place in the world.

When this integration becomes disrupted, people may rely more heavily on external information – such as how they appear in photos or how many reactions a post receives – when constructing a sense of self. Such alterations have been linked to conditions including eating disorders and dissociative symptoms, prompting questions about whether image-based digital environments could also influence how people experience themselves.

The debate may be particularly relevant for adolescents and young adults. Adolescence is the period in which people develop a sense of who they are, define their relationship with their bodies and learn to distinguish themselves from others. Unlike previous generations, however, much of this process now unfolds in digital environments where self-presentation and self-recognition are increasingly mediated by screens.

Testing the boundaries between self and others

How can researchers study something as complex as bodily identity? One approach comes from the science of body illusions. Over the past two decades, neuroscientists have shown that the feeling that a body belongs to us is surprisingly flexible. Under carefully controlled conditions, people can temporarily perceive a rubber hand, a virtual body or even another person’s face as part of themselves. These illusions provide a unique window into the mechanisms through which the brain distinguishes the self from others and generates the feeling that a certain body is ours.

Researchers from the Humane Technology Lab (HTLab) at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart used this approach to investigate whether Instagram use might be associated with differences in bodily identity.

Their attention focused in particular on the face, because of its unique position in human identity. More than any other part of the body, the face is central to how people recognise themselves and are recognised by others. It is through the face that people identify themselves in the mirror, communicate emotions and express their individuality. Much of bodily identity begins with the ability to look at a face and immediately know: “This is me.”

To test how stable this sense of self might be in Instagram users, participants were immersed in a virtual reality illusion designed to blur the boundary between their own face and that of a stranger. Through synchronised sensory stimulation, some participants began to experience aspects of the unfamiliar face as their own. In everyday life, people rarely confuse their own face with someone else’s. Embodying a stranger’s face and feeling it as one’s own means that the line separating the self from others has become temporarily more permeable, allowing aspects of another person to be incorporated into one’s own self-representation. For a moment, the certainty that you are you becomes less certain.

The HTLab researchers found that participants who had spent more years using Instagram were more likely to perceive ownership of the stranger’s face and to feel located within it. In other words, the longer participants had been exposed to Instagram, the more plastic their facial self-representation – and, with that, their bodily identity – appeared to become.

This result does not suggest that social media causes people to lose their identity. However, it raises a question that has received relatively little attention: could the years spent interacting with online personas, edited images and curated digital self-representations subtly influence how people experience themselves as unique individuals?

A new hypothesis about identity in digital environments

A possible explanation lies in the Digital Erosion of Bodily Identity Hypothesis. Never before have people spent so much time looking at images of themselves and others: smartphones and social media have transformed visual self-representation into a routine part of everyday life. Photos that once captured occasional moments are now produced, edited, shared and compared continuously.