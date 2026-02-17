Viral Inside-Car Video Shows Social Media Reel Filmed Before Fatal SUV Collision with Motorcycle That Claimed the Life of 23-Year-Old Sahil Dhaneshra

A video from inside an SUV has been going viral which is said to have been shot moments before a fatal road crash in Delhi’s Dwarka at 11:57 am on 3 February 2026. The accident, which occurred near Lal Bahadur Shastri College and comes under the Dwarka South police station limits, resulted in the death of a 23-year-old, Sahil Dhaneshra.

There was a pile-up of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV, a Swift Dzire taxi and Dhaneshra’s motorcycle at the accident site. Sahil who was driving the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene, found lying on the roadside. The investigation is now underway as police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

Video Recorded Inside SUV

The clip which is going viral was filmed by a woman from the seat next to the driver who is believed to be the accused’s sister. The video shows the SUV being driven at speed on a road without a divider for a social media reel. The footage shows the SUV drifting into the opposite lane while narrowly missing a bus, following which it collides head-on with a motorcycle approaching from the other direction.