Viral Inside-Car Video Shows Social Media Reel Filmed Before Fatal SUV Collision with Motorcycle That Claimed the Life of 23-Year-Old Sahil Dhaneshra

Viral reel video shows teen driving SUV moments before fatal Dwarka crash.
Autopsy confirms Sahil Dhaneshra died from severe head injuries.
Minor driver gets interim bail as police investigation continues.
A video from inside an SUV has been going viral which is said to have been shot moments before a fatal road crash in Delhi’s Dwarka at 11:57 am on 3 February 2026. The accident, which occurred near Lal Bahadur Shastri College and comes under the Dwarka South police station limits, resulted in the death of a 23-year-old, Sahil Dhaneshra.
There was a pile-up of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV, a Swift Dzire taxi and Dhaneshra’s motorcycle at the accident site. Sahil who was driving the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene, found lying on the roadside. The investigation is now underway as police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence.
The clip which is going viral was filmed by a woman from the seat next to the driver who is believed to be the accused’s sister. The video shows the SUV being driven at speed on a road without a divider for a social media reel. The footage shows the SUV drifting into the opposite lane while narrowly missing a bus, following which it collides head-on with a motorcycle approaching from the other direction.
The viral video, however, does not show the face of the driver, but the victim’s family claims the clip has been trimmed because of which the final moments after the crash do not appear in it.
A video of the victim’s mother is going viral in which she has alleged that the teenager was filming stunt-style social media content while driving the SUV, which led to the crash. She has appealed to everyone to be careful and support her in seeking justice for her son, who died while going to the office. Police have confirmed the act to be a planned stunt and are still investigating the incident.
A post-mortem report conducted after the accident showed the cause of death to be cranio-cerebral injuries which led to haemorrhagic shock. The left side of the skull was found to be fractured, with a large subdural hematoma, brain swelling and haemorrhagic contusions. The report also documented several rib fractures and lung damage, with 100 ml of blood present in each pleural cavity. The injuries aligned with the high impact of the road accident.
The SUV was reportedly driven by a 17-year-old boy who did not possess a valid licence. The teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and was sent to an observation home. However, the Board granted him interim bail, citing his Class 10 board examinations as the reason, on 10 February 2026.
Initially, he was considered to be tried as an adult but his minor status was confirmed through identification documents. As per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, police will name the accused's father in the chargesheet.
The investigation is being carried out by seizing all three vehicles and conducting mechanical inspections. They are further going through the CCTV footage of the area. The taxi driver, Ajit Singh, who got injured in the crash is being treated at IGI Hospital. Investigators will further carry on with the probe after receiving forensic findings, witness statements and technical analysis of the video evidence.
