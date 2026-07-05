What the Ending of the U.S.’ Temporary Protection Status Could Mean for Haiti

The United States Supreme Court has allowed the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) programme for Haitians to come to an end, placing about 350,000 Haitians at risk of deportation.

In June 2024, the Biden administration extended TPS for Haitians by 18 months, moving the end date to August 3, 2025. When President Donald Trump began his second term, then Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem decided to stop the programme, saying the country “no longer qualified” for TPS.

The programme was due to end on February 3, 2026, but just two days prior, Judge Ana Reyes of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued an order to block the cancellation. Several immigrant rights groups filed lawsuits against the government to protect the programme. The Washington, D.C. court order temporarily stopped the cancellation and gave the Haitian community relief, as the deadline was moved to July 1, 2026.

Then, on June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court voted 6–3 in favour of the U.S. government, giving it final approval to end the Haitian TPS programme as planned. The decision also applies to Syrian nationals currently living in the United States under this temporary protection.

According to the California-based migrant rights organisation Haitian Bridge Alliance, Josiane, a Haitian woman who came to the United States in 2021, said she had to leave her country after armed gangs targeted her because of her husband’s political activity. Her husband fled to the Dominican Republic, but gangs still set fire to their home, forcing her to run away for her own safety. The U.S. TPS programme, which Josiane got in 2022, allowed her to work legally, support her family, and pay her bills and taxes. “The termination of TPS is synonymous with the end of my life,” she said. “Every time I hear people talk about deportation, I have heart palpitations because of my extreme hopelessness.”

Pierre (a pseudonym), another Haitian TPS beneficiary, has been living in the United States for over 20 years. He told Global Voices via WhatsApp that the Supreme Court’s decision has crushed him:

I feel completely devastated. I don’t have the energy to do anything anymore. Also, I have children who were born in this country. I keep asking myself many questions: what will I do, and how will they live if I am not with them? All these things are troubling my mind. And what will I do when my work permit is cut off? How will I pay my bills and take care of my family? What makes it worse is that I have many family members in Haiti who depend on me. I am the one helping them.