Citizens Lead Relief Efforts After Major Twin Quakes in Venezuela

Venezuela’s northern coast is close to colliding tectonic plates situated in the Caribbean Sea and the South American continent, respectively. The Caracas-La Guaira area has experienced its share of natural disasters, including another earthquake in 1967 and major floods in 1999. Despite this, scientists regard the current Venezuelan seismic infrastructure as practically nonexistent. This time around, though, Android phones alerted many Venezuelans right before the quakes struck.

June 24 was a public holiday in Venezuela, so schools and offices were closed. When the twin earthquakes hit, many people were waiting to watch FIFA World Cup matches or simply spending a calm day with their families. Now, many of them are involved in searching for their relatives or organizing widespread community-led relief efforts, joined by a huge wave of international volunteers. Damages will cost at least USD 6.7 billion (or six percent of Venezuela’s GDP), a preliminary estimate from the United Nations Development Programme.

The event has added to a severe, pre-existing humanitarian crisis, complete with — among other issues that remain unchanged after the January 2026 U.S. intervention — a failing healthcare system and ill-equipped emergency response teams. There has been growing criticism of the “slow” response of the Venezuelan interim government.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who claims the delay is a manufactured narrative from propaganda laboratories, said on July 3, “We did not wait one day, two days or three days. We activated immediately.”

The Rodriguez-led administration has set controversial measures such as mandatory registration in a Caracas office for all disaster zone-bound volunteers, including first-aid personnel, and coverage restrictions for local and foreign press.

Citizens, the first respondents

Local survivors were the first ones to pick up hand tools like axes and even use their bare hands to search for their loved ones, as seen at fallen buildings in La Guaira and Caracas. Others incessantly used Tiktok, Instagram and newly unblocked X to find missing people or post urgent calls for rescue personnel or supplies.

Many kept working hard around collapsed buildings, well beyond what rescue experts call the 72-hour window to find survivors.

Professional search and rescue (SaR) work also continued, undertaken by Venezuelan teams and from June 25, in the most affected areas, by teams from 30 other countries, including Argentina, Chile, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, Qatar, Spain, and the United States. Successful rescue stories — such as the retrieval of Dayana Patiño and her 8-day old baby boy, Juan David, after 32 hours under the rubble — were widely celebrated across international social media.

According to July 3 numbers from the government, efforts from volunteers and SaR teams have resulted in the rescue of least 6,000 people — alive — from stricken areas.

However, at least one episode involving Venezuelan officials marred the efforts of SaR teams. Francisco Lermanda, working with Topos de Chile (a volunteer-led SaR group), denounced incessant requests for identification from local military in active rescue zones in La Guaira. “We have orders to check your documents, because you can be a spy for the Yankees, for the Chileans,” officials reportedly told Lermanda, a seasoned rescue worker.